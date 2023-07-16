NEWS

If A Man Doesn’t Buy You A Washing Machine And Hire A Maid, Don’t Marry Him -Businessman, Wale Jana

There are certain situations whereby women complain about the difficulty of house chores and having to still make sure that the home is organized. This is why some women make sure that they marry rich husbands since they don’t want to suffer in marriage.

Nigerian businessman, Wale Jana has advised women not to marry a man who wouldn’t buy them a washing machine and hire a maid. According to Wale Jana, a woman who marries such a man would become older than her husband in 5 years.

The businessman also stated that housework and childbirth is what makes women look older than men and men who grow fat have such physique because their wives cook very well for them.

Many would argue that the statement that Wale Jana made shows that men should also ensure that their wives are not suffering due to house chores because a happy wife is a happy marriage.

