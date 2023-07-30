Idemili: If Death that killed the rich encounter the poor, it will crush him- Kidnapped Nwangwu said

Chidozie Nwangwu, a kidnapped Anambra State native, has stated that those who kidnapped him have ties to the infamous sit-at-home enforcers as revealed by Sahara Reporters on Friday, July 29, 2023.

Nwangwu, also known as Akwa Okuko Tiwaraki, was kidnapped on Sunday at his new hotel in Idemili North Local Government Area of the state, and released after a ransom was paid.

“What happened was that I was there (at home) that day, around 11:30, when someone named Okey Japan called me and said they were at my hotel, spending money, and had spent close to N300,000, and that they would have wanted me to be around.”

“They murdered two of my security guards.” I don’t want to give too much away right now, but I know only two things can save a man. If your charms do not work, your money will.”People may be happy that it happened to me, but trust me when I say that if the death that killed the rich meets the poor, it will crush him.”

This whole situation is connected to these stay-at-home individuals, and they gave names of additional people they will take, but I can’t tell who they are right now. Many people were slaughtered in front of me. They had already slain up to 20 individuals before me. I did not take anyone’s money; they simply came to abduct, and their aim is wealthy individuals. They wanted to kidnap up to 50 individuals from my hotel that day, but I chose to follow them,” he explained.

