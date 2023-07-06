‘Idan has landed’ – Tinubu Joins Meta Social Media Platform Threads

Bola President Ahmed Tinubu has joined Threads, a social media platform that rivals Twitter.

In his first post on Threads, President Tinubu wrote, “My fellow tailors, Idan has arrived.”

It should be noted that Threads has registered over 10 million users since its launch.

Threads, which belongs to Meta and was founded by Mark Zuckerberg, was launched after Elon Musk introduced new strict measures for Twitter.

President Bola Tinubu has not put Nigeria in the best socioeconomic position, and he knows it. Perhaps that’s why he has taken some measures in the last 13 days since he officially took office.

It is said that wearing the crown is uncomfortable for the head, and the first few days have certainly not been easy, especially as the new president has had to dive headfirst into the subsidy quagmire while his lawyers continue to fight election challenges in court.

Many have said that Tinubu has shown commendable character in these first days in office, and so we have tried to look at some of the actions that the President has taken in this short time and analyze the impact of some of these actions and their benefits to the Nigerian people.

Source: Vanguard

