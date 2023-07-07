I’d Like To See The Igbos & Yorubas Have A Better Understanding Of Each Other’s Ethnic Group—Ojukwu

During an interview with Arise , Lotanna Ojukwu, the 3rd Son of Luois Odumegwu Ojukwu, stated that he would like to see the Igbos and the Yorubas have a better understanding and love for each other’s ethnic group. He stated that the last administration failed to acknowledge the presence of the Igbos, which is why he never believed that Nnamdi Kanu would be released by former president Muhammadu Buhari.

Lotanna Ojukwu urged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to look into the issue of the sit-at-home, which is being emphasised in the Southeast because of Nnamdi Kanu, who is yet to be released. He further stated that Tinubu is somebody they can trust to look at their sentiments of marginalisation in a different light than the last administration.

According to him, “I never believed Buhari was going to release Nnamdi Kanu, and I voiced it anytime people asked my opinion, but I believe Tinubu is a different person. He does not carry the same baggage that Buhari appears to carry regarding the Igbo people. And I would like to see the Yorubas and the Igbos have a better understanding and love for each other’s ethnic groups, and this singular act will go a very long way in helping the Igbos appreciate that Tinubu is somebody they can trust to look at their sentiments of marginalisation in a different light than the last administration. ”

