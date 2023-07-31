ICPC, NIS to collaborate against Corruption

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) and the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) have agreed to work together to curb corruption and other crimes in Anambra State.

This agreement was reached when the Anambra State Resident Anti-Corruption Commissioner (RACC), Mr. Godwin Oche, paid a courtesy visit to the Comptroller Immigration, Anambra State Command, Mr. Edirin Endurance Okoto, in Awka.

The RACC noted that several collaborations between the two agencies in time past had yielded positive results and stressed that ICPC and NIS could leverage on the public education and enlightenment mandate of the Commission to stem the tide of corruption in Nigeria.

Mr. Oche further mentioned that the Commission’s systems study strategy was another anti-corruption tool for blocking corruption loopholes in MDAs, including the setting up of the Anti-Corruption and Transparency Unit (ACTU).

He said, “there is so much we can do together in terms of educating and enlightening the public against corruption. When we identify a system that is prone to corruption, we advice that the loopholes be blocked. We also believed that ACTU should exist here to monitor integrity at the state command.”

Comptroller Okoto, in his response, stated that the Service was open to the partnership to ensure compliance with due diligence.

He added that even though the statutory duty of NIS was securing Nigeria’s border, constant interface with the public through passport demands had made support from ICPC and other relevant agencies necessary and timely.

