ICPC arraigns Road Safety official, others over fake certificate

According to Daily Post reports, The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has arraigned an official of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Achigili Raph Ogili and two others, Sunday Okpara and Rasaq Abdulrahaman Dabiri, over allegations of conspiracy and falsification of documents.

The trio was charged before Justice J. E. Obanor of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court 29, sitting in Jabi, Abuja, according to a statement released by the Commission’s spokesperson, Azuka Ogugua, on Friday.

The Commission said that the first accused individual (Ogili) utilised a falsified University of Abuja statement of result with Registration Number 2720700176 to support his application for advancement in the Corps in Charge No: CR/321/2023 filed before the trial court. He was also charged with fabricating a letter purporting to be signed by the University’s Deputy Registrar (Academics) and attesting to the validity of the forged statement of results.

The second and third defendants, on the other hand, were both accused of participating in the forging of a letter that verified the veracity of the fictitious declaration of results.

Their offences violate Sections 96 and 366 of the Penal Code Act, Cap 532, Laws of the FCT, Abuja 2006, and are punishable under Sections 364 and 368 of that Act.

The accused pleaded “not guilty” after hearing the allegations read to them, and their attorneys in three separate motions filed bail requests on their behalf. Dorathy Suleman, the prosecutor’s attorney, did not object to any of these motions.

The defendants were then granted bail in the amount of N500,000 with a surety in the same amount who had to be a resident of the court’s jurisdiction.

The case has been postponed until the 30th and 31st of October 2023 so that the hearing may begin.

source: Daily Post

