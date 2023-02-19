NEWS

Ibrahim Oloriegbe Reveals Why Bola Tinubu Is Making Gaffes At His Presidential Campaign Rallies

The federal lawmaker representing Kwara Central in the red chamber of the national assembly, Senator Ibrahim Oloriegbe has revealed why the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu is making gaffes at his campaign rallies.

Recall that the opposition parties have taken swipe at the former Governor of Lagos State and National Leader of the All Progressives Congress for his incessant gaffes at campaigns.

Reacting to the development, Senator Ibrahim Oloriegbe, who is a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress from Kwara State noted that for a person like Bola Ahmed Tinubu, his mental alertness could be affected slightly because he doesn’t have enough sleep or rest.

He added; “When a person stresses themself to that extent, there is a possibility of what you mentioned. He doesn’t have enough sleep or rest. Sometimes, the body will demand that rest. For a person like that, your mental alertness could be affected slightly. He may be sleeping for just two hours”

Source – The Punch paper

