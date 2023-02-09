Ibrahim Abdulkareem reveals what northerners told him when he took Obi/Datti campaign to the north

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

With less than three weeks before the Nigerian presidential election, the Director General of Obi-Datti Independent Presidential Campaign Council, Ibrahim Abdulkareem, has revealed that some Northerners are still worried about the Labour party’s presidential candidate, Mr. Peter Obi. This is due to the insecurity in the South-East region, where the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) have been active.

During today’s episode of Sunrise Daily on Channels Television, Abdulkareem Ibrahim, who is also the Director General of Big Tent Nigeria, claimed that Northerners are voicing their concern over the activities of IPOB and the killing of Northerners in the South-East.

Abdulkareem also noted that when it comes to the ongoing violence in the South-East, many Northerners have been quick to point the finger at Peter Obi. They claim that he has been silent while his people are being slaughtered. However, this is not the case. The responsibility of protecting people and property lies with the President, Muhammadu Buhari. He is the one tasked with ensuring the safety of all citizens, regardless of their ethnicity or religion.

It is also important to remember that there are other players in this situation. The governor of the state, as well as the members of the House of Representatives, all have a responsibility to ensure the safety of the people in their state. Thus, Mr. Peter Obi is not the one to blame for the current situation.

