Ibori faces fresh 10-year jail term, £100m seizure in UK

James Ibori, a former governor of Delta State, is facing the prospect of a renewed 10-year prison sentence and the confiscation of £100 million ($129 million) following his conviction in a UK court back in 2012.

The court is now poised to order the seizure of more than £100 million that was allegedly linked to Ibori, as reported by Channels Television.

This legal development comes approximately six years after Ibori’s return to Nigeria following his imprisonment for money laundering and fraud charges.

The British authorities had accused the former governor of embezzling public funds and subsequently laundering the money through various UK banks and properties.

However, the confiscation proceedings against Ibori only commenced in February 2017.

Judge David Tomlinson, presiding over the Southwark Crown Court, has already made factual findings concerning the amount of money connected to Ibori’s illicit activities.

In a recent hearing, both the prosecution and the defense presented their arguments on how the confiscation figure should be calculated based on the judge’s findings.

Notably, Ibori, who returned to Nigeria in 2017 after serving half of his initial sentence, was conspicuously absent from the hearing.

His non-appearance in court raises further concerns regarding the impending verdict.

During the hearing, the prosecution lawyer, Jonathan Kinnear, emphasized that the total amount to be confiscated from Ibori should be £101.5 million.

Failure to comply with the payment order could result in an additional prison term of five to ten years for the former governor.

The verdict and order are anticipated to be concluded and issued by Judge David Tomlinson on Friday or in the near future.

The outcome of this ruling will have significant implications for Ibori’s future and the restitution of embezzled public funds.

