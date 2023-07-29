I Would Want The Court To Declare A Rerun Because We Believe That We Won The Election- Daniel Bwala

The Spokesperson for the PDP presidential campaign council and a Chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Mr Daniel Bwala, has noted that he would like the court to declare a rerun, noting that they believe strongly that the PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar won the last election and that Atiku Abubakar will emerge as winner if rerun is declared by the court.

Speaking further, the PDP Chieftain noted that some of them in the opposition party believe that Bola Ahmed Tinubu bought his election results, stating that when Bola Tinubu visited Rivers State and the then Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike tried to blackmail him emotionally, but Tinubu told him that he owes him nothing.

Daniel Bwala made this disclosure when he was being interviewed on Arise Television, stating it clearly that Bola Tinubu knows how he achieved what he achieved.

He said: “I would want the court to declare a rerun, because we believe that we won the election and when the court declares a rerun, Atiku Abubakar will definitely emerge winner. Then I can tell you what Atiku has for Nigeria as plan.”

Speaking about the ministerial appointment that was made by Bola Tinubu, he noted that former governors have no business being nominated as ministers, stating it clearly that individuals who failed to perform as governors, when they had unlimited resources of the state can’t perform as ministers, when they will be receiving orders from the president.

