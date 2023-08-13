I Would Sack Wike If I Were PDP Leadership – Edet Nkpubre

A former National Vice Chairman (South-South), of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Edet Nkpubre, has insisted that he would sack the immediate past Governor of Rivers State and a Ministerial nominee of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Nyesom Wike, if he was to be the main opposition party’s leader.

Source: The Punch.

Edet Nkpubre had said, “Why should I keep him? I will sack him (Wike) and he can go to court. I will sack you and prevent you from participating in the party’s activities.”

Chief Nkpubre, who spoke during an interview with The Punch, insisted that he would have sacked Wike if he was the leader of the PDP. According to him, the former Rivers governor should have been sanctioned by the PDP before he was named a Ministerial nominee by President Tinubu. He recounted how Wike formed an alliance with some Governors on PDP platform, to ensure that Atiku Abubakar lost the February 25, 2023 Presidential election; and expressed surprise that the party has not taken any action.

Chief Nkpubre maintained that even though Wike funded the party in the past, he was involved in antiparty activities during the election, and should be sanctioned.

The former PDP stalwart had also expressed dissatisfaction with the choice of Tinubu for ministerial slots. According to him, some of the nominees have cases to answer with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Matthewcontents (

)