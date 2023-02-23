I Would Never Have Supported Peter Obi If He Is A Running Mate To Atiku Abubakar – K. Okonkwo

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The Spokesperson of the Obi/Datti presidential campaign council, Kenneth Okonkwo has come out to say that he would never have looked Peter Obi’s way if he is a running mate to a politician like Atiku Abubakar.

According to Mr. Okonkwo who appeared in an interview on Channels television this night, he didn’t back Peter Obi to win the election when he was Atiku Abubakar’s running mate back in 2019 and had it also been the case this time around, he wouldn’t be a supporter of the former Anambra state governor.

In his own words as seen on Channels television tonight…

“I told you that I wouldn’t have ever looked at the way of Peter Obi if he had been a vice president to an Atiku Abubakar. I will not support him if that was the case, I didn’t do it the first time. You’ve seen Obi’s impact in this election, the NLC has given directives to all their workers to vote for Obi, you have seen ADC collapse into Peter Obi. Now when they are now threatened by Peter Obi, the next thing they do is tell his supporters that he has no structure in order to dampen their spirits.”

Watch the full video here.

AnnSports (

)