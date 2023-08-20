NEWS

I Would have Won if I Did not Leave the BBNaija Show- BBNaija Star, Uriel says (Video).

Former Big Brother Naija All Stars reality show housemate, Uriel Oputa has disclosed that she would have been announced as the winner of the reality show if she was not evicted from the house last week Sunday. She made such disclosure in an interview.

The businesswoman who spoke about such issue during an interview with her colleague, Miracle OP on the Sabi Radio Live few hours ago, stated that if she had not left the show, she would have either been among the top five housemates or she would have won the show.

Uriel Oputa said;

“I actually felt like if I didn’t leave, I would have gotten among the top five or I would have won the show.”

Uriel Oputa on speaking about her time in the BBNaija house, revealed that she never conformed to anybody, adding that a lot of housemates were treating some people in the house like their superiors and they were acting like their fans.

Speaking about Ilebaye, Uriel Oputa noted that people are now concerned about her because of what Ike did to her, despite the strikes she received from Biggie.

