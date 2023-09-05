I would have sacked Wike if I had the power to do so- Momodu says, tags the Ex-Gov as an unruly person

Delete Momodu, the Director of Strategic Communications for the Peoples Democratic Party Presidential Campaign in the 2023 elections, has disclosed that he would have sacked the former governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, from the party if he had the power to do so.

He made this statement during a popular programme titled, ‘Political Paradise’ on Channels Television Tuesday, referring to the now Minister of the Federal Capital Territory as an ‘unruly person’.

Momodu, a former presidential aspirant however refused to condemn President Tinubu who appointed Wike as a Minister in his cabinet despite different party affiliations.

Speaking on why he would have fired him, he stated, “Such an unruly person who wants to destroy our party? One individual cannot hold everybody to ransom. If we fought the military, we fought the military in this country, Tinubu was part of those who fought the military in this country, and then you will now allow a civilian dictatorship?”

It would be recalled that Wike and four other governors dubbed G-5 governors fell out with the leadership of the party over the outcome of the presidential primary that produced, Atiku Abubakar, a Northerner as the party’s candidate against the clamoured Southern candidate in the 2023 election.

Wike also felt betrayed by the party whom he claimed he had contributed so much to its survival since 2015 defeat to ex-president Muhammadu Buhari.

The former governor of Rivers eventually threw his weight behind the eventual winner, Bola Tinubu and was deservedly compensated with Minister of the Federal Capital Territory.

Despite several calls by the PDP chieftains for Wike’s expulsion from the party, he had recently dared the party’s leaders to do their worse by suspending him.

He bragged, “Who will discipline me? I should be the one calling for the discipline of these people who violated the party’s constitution, in the way that the party supported rotation.

“Who will suspend me? I want to dare anybody,” Wike dared PDP.

