I Would Have Quit The Interview If I Knew You Would Ask Me This Question -Obi Tells Caller

Richard Ayodeji Makun, a prominent Nigerian comedian, hosted Mr. Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, on his different social media platforms roughly five weeks before Nigerian eligible voters head to the polls to determine the next president who will pilot the affairs of the country.

Throughout the course of the two-hour discussion, numerous callers quizzed Mr. Peter Obi on his goals for the country.

An elderly woman called in at the end of the interactive session to pose some questions to Mr. Peter Obi.

Ultimately, the woman admitted that she does not fully back Mr. Peter Obi. She claims that having kids convinced her to start rooting for Obi.

Following her barrage of questions, Obi, the ex-governor of Anambra state, stated he would have ended the interview sooner if he had known he would be challenged with her inquiries.

