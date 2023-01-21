NEWS

I Would Have Quit The Interview If I Knew You Would Ask Me This Difficult Question -Obi Tells Caller

Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 7 hours ago
0 329 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

I Would Have Quit The Interview If I Knew You Would Ask Me This Difficult Question -Obi Tells Caller

As the day of the presidential election draws closer, Nigerians and the presidential candidate are getting ready for an election that will decide the future of Nigeria. Richard Ayodeji, a well known Nigerian comedian hosted the presidential candidates, Peter Obi on his social media accounts. The session saw people from different parts of the country calling to ask the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, questions on how he intends to rule and manage some of the affairs of this country.

The session lasted for about 2 hours and towards the end of it, a woman called to ask Obi a question and when she did, the former governor of Anambra state said that if he was aware the question of the woman would be this hard, he would have quit the interview. Quoting Peter Obi, “I Would Have Quit The Interview If I Knew You Would Ask Me This Difficult Question”.

The woman also let Peter Obi to know that initially, she wasn’t supporting him but made a U-turn decision because of her children

What do you have to say about Peter Obi’s response to the woman?

You can watch the video below

Content created and supplied by: KosisochukwuGodwin (via 50minds
News )

#Quit #Interview #Knew #Difficult #Question #Obi #Tells #CallerI Would Have Quit The Interview If I Knew You Would Ask Me This Difficult Question -Obi Tells Caller Publish on 2023-01-21 08:42:10



Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 7 hours ago
0 329 1 minute read
Photo of Ng daily

Ng daily

Related Articles

Peter Obi Reacts After He Ran Into His Erstwhile Political Colleagues At Abuja Airport

23 seconds ago

“I Left Anambra Govt House Twice For Peter Obi’s Sake & Used Canopy To Hold A Meeting” – Gov Soludo

8 mins ago

Dele Momodu Shares Old Photo Of Peter Obi & Late Ojukwu As He Discloses Why He’s Angry With Him

10 mins ago

Tinubu Is The Most Competent Candidate, Not Peter Obi Or Anybody Else — Bello Shagari

15 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button