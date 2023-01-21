I Would Have Quit The Interview If I Knew You Would Ask Me This Difficult Question -Obi Tells Caller

As the day of the presidential election draws closer, Nigerians and the presidential candidate are getting ready for an election that will decide the future of Nigeria. Richard Ayodeji, a well known Nigerian comedian hosted the presidential candidates, Peter Obi on his social media accounts. The session saw people from different parts of the country calling to ask the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, questions on how he intends to rule and manage some of the affairs of this country.

The session lasted for about 2 hours and towards the end of it, a woman called to ask Obi a question and when she did, the former governor of Anambra state said that if he was aware the question of the woman would be this hard, he would have quit the interview. Quoting Peter Obi, “I Would Have Quit The Interview If I Knew You Would Ask Me This Difficult Question”.

The woman also let Peter Obi to know that initially, she wasn’t supporting him but made a U-turn decision because of her children

What do you have to say about Peter Obi’s response to the woman?

You can watch the video below

