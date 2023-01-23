‘I Would Have Put My Life On The Line For Prof. Osinbajo As APC Candidate’ – Naja’atu Mohammed

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Naja’atu Mohammed, a strong Kano state politician has revealed why she decided to part ways with the All Progressive Congress party. Naja’atu who resigned from her position as the Director of Civil society directorate in the APC Presidential campaign council a few days ago has broken the silence in an interview with DCL Hausa on how the Northern governors have refused to choose the best candidate in the primary election.

She stated in the interview that Professor Yemi Osibanjo is her most-preferred Presidential candidate. She argued that if the Yorubas were truly serious for power to come to the South-West, they should have picked a man who’s capable of working for Nigeria. According to her, she felt the impact of governance when Osinbajo took over from President Buhari when he was out of the country.

She said, ”Nigeria has strangely become the personal property of some elite. If the APC had given me Osinbajo, I would have put my life on the line for him as our Presidential candidate. And this is because he’s a better person, he’s open, he’s proactive and he puts his eye on the ball and looks at Nigeria holistically. The few months that he was given to act he changed things, so why should I be sentimental? If the Yorubas were serious why not give it to Osinbajo who is a pastor.”



