I Would Have preferred Kwankwaso But I Won’t Because Of A Reason – Naja’atu Muhammad Says

Hajiya Naja’atu Mohammed, who left her position as head of the All Progressives Congress’ Tinubu Presidential Campaign has reaffirmed her reasons for defecting to the PDP in a video that was published by the Daily Trust paper online this morning.

While speaking in the video interview, Naja’atu claimed that Nigerians should take back their nation and that they could not afford to elect a president who cannot read.

When informed by the interviewer that many northerners had stated that Atiku was not a ble alternative for them, Naja’atu stated that her best option would have been the former governor of Kano State, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, but he is not for a reason.

She said: “Kwankwaso would have been my greatest option, but he is not due to a factor, namely time. Time is a luxury we do not have. Not being ill is not the topic. Anyone over the age of 50 is not fit. I am a part of nature, along with everyone else. Having no mental capacity, though, is something I opposed”.

Culled from, Daily Trust

