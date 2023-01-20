I would have led Peter Obi’s campaign if I was not in PDP – Samuel Ortom

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Vanguard reports that Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue state has said that he would have been the forefront leader of the Presidential campaign council of the Presidential candidate of Labour Party, Peter Obi if he was never in the Peoples Democratic party. Ortom said this when he was speaking at a forum yesterday as he said he preferred Peter Obi even though he was a member of PDP. He however noted that Obi being a leader is not perfect but taking a look at Nigeria’s history, Obi is the kind of leader that Nigeria needs at the moment. He further said that if the reconcilation of the G-5 Governors back to the party is not facilitated, Dr Iyorchia Ayu’s led administration should blame itself for the division.

He went on to praise former President Olusegun Obasanjo for endorsing Peter Obi for Presidency at this point of time in Nigeria. Ortom’s statement read, sincerely, if I were in PDP, I would have been at the forefront leading Obi’s campaign and carrying his bag everywhere he goes because so far, he is the best material I have seen. Obi is a man that Nigeria needs in order to get this country right, Nigeria needs a man with a clean record, someone who has clean records and whose records cannot be questioned. Although no one is God, no one is perfect but there is a person who has distinguished himself among others.

