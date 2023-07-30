I Would Have Knelt Down To Beg Gov. Yuguda To Introduce Me To His Repentant Friend —Peter Obi

Labour Party presidential candidate Peter Obi said on Saturday that he would have grovelled before Governor Yuguda if he had known his friend had come clean about his desire to stop receiving handouts. Peter Obi insisted that he would have fought by his side if they had met in the past, given his recent change of heart.

Peter Obi, like President Tinubu, has stated that, had he been in charge, he would have eliminated subsidies while still upholding government transparency. According to him, subsidies are illegal and the government should take action to stop them.

According to him, “Subsidy, I stated it was a criminal set up, and I appreciate Governor Isa Yuguda for coming out recently and saying that someone, a friend of his, came to him and said he’s weary of getting money from this.” If you hear someone say something like, “My dear people, do you know what it means when someone says, I don’t want to continue with this style of making money, that this subsidy is a crime, and we must stop this crime?” they are likely referring to a specific thing. Having repented, I need this person as a friend to help me deal with this, and if I were in government, I would have invited Isa and bowed down to beg him to bring him to me. In one tweet, for example, I disproved their assertion that our dietary intake is below the dietary reference intake, hence there’s an evil side to it.

The video (at 0:13) is now available to view on Twitter.

Subsidy: I'd Have Knelt Down To Beg Gov Yuguda To Introduce Me To His Repentant Friend—Peter Obi pic.twitter.com/NwwAvuQF92 — ayomide (@squareblog2) July 29, 2023

