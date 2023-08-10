‘I Would Have Given President Tinubu 2 People That Could Have Been His Chief Of Staff’ – Segun Sowunmi

President Bola Tinubu should have chosen Fashola or Amosun as his chief of staff, according to PDP chieftain Segun Sowunmi. The two previous governors, he said in an interview with Channels Tv , would have given the President what he desired. He said that the Chief of Staff’s job is to play a crucial role behind the scenes rather than participating in every event.

A chief of staff does not need to be in every photo and should not be seen embracing the press, he added. the is not the main focus of the job. This position resembles that of the strong guy in the background who remains there and sees to it that the President’s wishes are carried out. Take a look at Dele Alake, the Special Advisor for Media, who is now a minister. Have you ever seen Femi Adesina and Abati in photos posing haughtily?

Being a Yoruba man, these men are definitely making me seem bad. They need to organise themselves and polish their statecraft, in my opinion. Before they were chosen, I had this chat with someone, and I said that if the President had asked for my opinion, I would have recommended two candidates for Chief of Staff. And that includes Ibikunle Amosun and Fashola, who will succeed admirably. What Tinubu genuinely needs would have been brought in by these folks.

