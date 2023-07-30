“I would have escaped, but the abductors threatened to kill more if i left” -Nwangwu Narrates

A native doctor named Chidozie Nwangwu was abducted in Anambra State by kidnappers while also witnessing the murder of 20 other victims. On July 23, he was taken hostage at his Triple P Hotel. Nwangwu claimed he would have escaped but was reluctant because he was worried his captors would kill more victims if he did.

After receiving an undisclosed payment, the kidnappers freed the local doctor. DSP Tochukwu Ikenga, a spokesman for the Anambra State Police, confirmed his release but would not say how much was paid. Before releasing the doctor, the kidnappers made contact with the doctor’s associates and acquaintances. They are still waiting for the debriefing to find out the precise sum, which is thought to be between N200 and N300. Friends of Nwangwu pooled funds to cover his ransom.

Nwangwu, the man who had been kidnapped, was freed this morning at a very early hour. He was having a party at his home in Oba, Idemili South Local Government Area, with friends and well-wishers. Before his release, the additional N50 million the kidnappers sought was delivered. Nwangwu described how his captors killed up to 20 individuals in his presence while he was being held captive. Instead of taking money from anyone, he followed them. The native doctor claimed that during his kidnapping, two of his security guards were killed. In order to preserve lives and demonstrate that his hands were pure, he made the decision to follow his captors.

Source: Punch

