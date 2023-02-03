I would have dismissed Emefiele from office if I was the president after he lost APC primaries

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The Governor of the Central Bank, Godwin Emefiele, should have been stripped of his duties after running in the APC primary election that took place last year, according to Biodun Ajiboye, the Tinubu/Shettima PCC’s Assistant Director for Media and Publicity.

It is evident that perhaps the new CBN policy might not have been in place if Godwin Emefiele had ended up winning the presidential primary election he ran in, and President Buhari is not to be held responsible for the financial hardship the policy has brought, according to Biodun Ajiboye, who appeared in an interview on Arise Tv’s morning show today. As seen this morning on Arise TV, in his own words.

“The task of redesigning the naira cannot be committed to someone in Godwin Emefiele’s position, especially at this moment. I wonder whether he would have been pleased if this exercise or policy were being implemented at this time if he had won the primary. I don’t want to start blaming the president for whatever is going on because I don’t think there is any justification for doing so. I believe that the governor of the central bank is to blame because he should have been able to coordinate his efforts so that I wouldn’t have these failures that are now causing such a stir.”

“However, I am unable to see any reason why Godwin Emefiele will proceed correctly at this time. Godwin Emefiele was originally a PDP appointee, and in that sense, he still retains PDP allies. After Emefiele participated in the APC presidential primary election, if I were the president, I would have fired him. Because if he had triumphed, this would never have been taking place.”

