I would have chosen to vote for Obi instead of BAT, but Obi will not be able to govern Nigeria–Wunmi i Akintide

Dr. Wunmi Akintide, a former Assistant Secretary in the Nigeria Civil Service, recently shared his opinion on the presidential election. He expressed that if he had the chance to vote, he would have chosen Peter Gregory Obi, the presidential aspirant from the Labour Party, over Tinubu.

During an interactive session led by Rudolf Okonkwo on 90Mins Africa, the former assistant secretary in the Nigeria Civil Service voiced his perspective. The nationwide presidential election took place on February 25th and resulted in Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC), being declared the president after receiving more votes than his opponents, as reported by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Akintide explained that he would have preferred Peter Obi, but he had reservations about Obi’s ability to effectively govern Nigeria. According to SAHARA REPORTERS, he stated, “If I had participated in the presidential election, I would have chosen to vote for Obi instead of Tinubu. However, I believe Obi might not have been capable of leading the country.”

GlobalHealthInfoBlog (

)