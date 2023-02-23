I Would Have Been Very Sad If The 2023 Presidential Election Was Only Between PDP & APC – Peterside

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The founder of Anap Foundation, Atedo Peterside, has expressed his delightment that the 2023 Presidential election is seeing other Political parties challenging the two heavyweight political parties in Nigeria, the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Speaking on Arise Television on Wednesday, 22nd of February 2023, Peterside said that the emergence of Peter Obi of the Labour Party, and senator Rabiu Kwankwaso of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) has provided Nigerians an alternative from the usual choices between the PDP and APC.

In his words, he said: “Everybody (presidential candidates) has their strength and weaknesses. Let us take Kwankwaso and Peter Obi. Yes, they came out of the PDP, but they are seen as alternatives to APC and PDP. APC and the PDP can tell you that they have the experience, they have run the Federal government before. PDP for 16 years and APC for 8 years, but people will ask them what their experience has delivered?”

“If you delivered wonderful things, economic growth and the rest, then the experience counts. If you have done a terrible job in the eyes of the people, then the experience become your weakness because you have had time in your party to deliver. If the people thing you have deliver well, the experience count in your favour, if not, the experience works against you.”

“Some of us are happy that the election is a 3 or 4 horse race. I would have been very sad if the choice was only between the APC and the PDP. Nigerians should have a choice and I am happy they have a choice this time around.”

