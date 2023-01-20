I Would Have Been Carrying Peter Obi’s Bag And Campaigning For Him If I Were Not In PDP – Gov Ortom

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, has said that he would have been at the forefront of Peter Obi’s presidential campaign if he were not a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). While speaking at a forum recently, he said that he preferred the Labour Party presidential candidate, and praised the former President, Olusegun Obasanjo, for endorsing him.

In the report which was made by Vanguard on Friday, Ortom said that just like every other human being, Peter Obi is not perfect, but he believes he possesses the qualities that Nigeria needs in a leader at this point in its history.

He said – “Honestly, if I were not in PDP, I would have been the one at the forefront of carrying Peter Obi’s bag and campaigning for him because he is the best material so far.”

Speaking about Obasanjo’s endorsement of Peter Obi, he described the former President as someone that is looking ahead and wants the best for our country.

In addition, he said that the leadership of the PDP should not blame anybody but itself if the reconciliation with the aggrieved G-5 governors failed.

