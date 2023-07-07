‘ I would be the first to talk if Asiwaju turn back on his promise ‘- Former governor, Fayose says

Photo File: Fayose

Former Governor of Ekiti State , Mr. Ayodele Fayose has revealed that he would be the first person to criticize President Bola Tinubu peradventure he falls to fulfill the promises he made to Nigerians.

He made this known of recent while urging Nigerians to cooperate with the president in achieving his vision for the country.

In brief, he said: ” If Asiwaju turns back on his promise; all he said when he was campaigning, I would be the first to talk. I am not timid. The steps taken so far can readily give us the direction of this government. Elections have come and gone without prejudice to the courts but it is no more time for campaigning or selling a political party, it is time to govern Nigeria for the benefit of children yet unborn and those of us that are still here. You will see him very alert and very clear in the direction he wants to take the country but he cannot do it alone, he needs all of us “.

