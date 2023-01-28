NEWS

‘I Won’t Stop Anyone From Campaigning For Atiku, I Supported Him When He Came To My State’ – Gov.Makinde

The governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde has reacted by saying that he won’t stop anyone from campaigning for the presidential candidate of the people’s Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, because he supported him when he came to his State.

Photo of governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State.

Makinde disclosed this in an interview with Channels television saying that he supported Atiku Abubakar of the people’s Democratic Party (PDP) when he came to campaign in Oyo State and that anyone is free to do the same thing, and he will not stop or get in the way of who so ever decides to support Atiku Abubakar.

Photo of the people’s Democratic Party presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

He said, “I provided logistics for Atiku when he campaigned in my state and won’t stop anyone from campaigning for him.”

