‘I won’t descend to your level and spread lies,’ Atiku replies Tinubu

Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), criticized Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, his adversary from the All Progressives Congress (APC), on Thursday for comments attributed to him regarding the 2023 election.

Since the election campaign got underway in September of last year, Tinubu has attacked the former vice president on a number of occasions.

A few weeks ago, the former governor of Lagos State urged the PDP candidate to address the corruption charges hanging over him and his health.

Abubakar expressed sadness in a statement released by his media office, saying that although he was devoted to his agreement with Nigerians, Tinubu had turned to personal attacks to mask his dubious character.

“I have since decided not to go to the level of personal insults and lies being spread by my opponents,” he stated.

“I also won’t join arguments with people who, in an effort to hide their character flaws, use mudslinging and derogatory language towards their fellow competitors.

“I’d rather take the high road of dignity and statesmanship to continue advancing our manifesto, as we continue informing the Nigerian people of how the Atiku-Okowa government intends to stop the country’s slide into the abyss by a country that is so blessed with human and natural resources,” said Atiku.

“I’ll remind them of the achievements we have already achieved when I served Nigeria honorably as Vice President in the administration that has been deemed to be the best thus far after the restoration of democracy in 1999. I want to talk about our hopes and doable development goals for the present and the future.

“In order to achieve this goal, my goals shall include but not be limited to uniting the nation to offer every citizen that is a Nigerian, every state, and every gender, religion, and ethnicity a sense of fairness, inclusion, equity, and trust.”

“We will work to restore Nigeria’s battered economy, particularly by finding long-term solutions to the recurring problems of debt management, deficits, subsidies, and the declining value of the Naira. “We shall also be preoccupied with ensuring that all Nigerians are treated equally and that they feel safe and secure as opposed to the regime of pervasive insecurity that has gripped the entire country for too long.

