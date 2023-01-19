A Video clip is available for this news. Feel free to watch it here

I Won’t Descend So Low To Join Issues With Character-deficient Opponents – Atiku

Atiku Abubakar, the Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) presidential candidate, has stated that he will not descend to the low level of personal attacks and lies being spread by his opponents, nor will he join arguments with those who, in an effort to hide their character flaws, use mudslinging and foul language to disparage their fellow candidates.

Atiku stated that he would rather take the high road of decency and statesmanship to continue advancing his manifesto, adding that he is absolutely committed to his contract with Nigeria.

Atiku made the following remark in a press release: “I have since resolved not to stoop to the low level of personal assaults and lies being spread by my opponents. I also won’t enter arguments with those who, in an effort to hide their character flaws, use mudslinging and derogatory language towards their fellow competitors.

“I’d rather take the high road of dignity and statesmanship to further our agenda as we continue to explain to the Nigerian people how the Atiku-Okowa government intends to prevent the descent into abyss by a nation that is so endowed with natural riches and human capital.

“I will remind them of the achievements we have made in the past, when I served Nigeria honourably as Vice President in the administration deemed to be the best thus far after the restoration of democracy in 1999.

I would like to discuss our hopes and workable development strategies for the present and the future.

“We shall form a team of some of the brightest and best Nigerians that are aplenty within the country and in the Diaspora to assist in rebuilding our country,” he added when asked what he would do if elected president. This is my pledge and my agreement with the people of Nigeria.

In order to achieve this goal, “my goals shall include but not be limited to uniting the nation to offer every citizen that is a Nigerian, every state, and every gender, religion, and ethnicity a sense of fairness, inclusion, equity, and trust.”

Atiku continued by saying that he would make sure that the country was safe and secure, and that his administration would focus on reviving the country’s devastated economy.

In contrast to the system of pervasive insecurity that has plagued the entire nation for too long, he declared, “We shall not only ensure that all Nigerians are treated equally, but also that they feel safe and secure.

“Resetting Nigeria’s shattered economy will also be a top priority for us, particularly in terms of resolving the persistent problems with debt management, deficits, subsidies, and the depreciating value of the Naira.

“The increase in crude oil production, the halting of oil theft, and the acceleration of non-oil exports to raise earnings are all high priority for me.

“The defining initiatives of my administration will be the reset of our education, to drive our development agenda, and the reorganisation of our socioeconomic and political structures.

“Diaspora remittances will also receive significant consideration, especially now that they have surpassed Nigeria’s profits from crude oil to support our urgent need for foreign money.” According to independent report.

