I won’t celebrate my birthday in today’s Nigeria – Peter Obi Says

Peter Obi, a member of the Labour Party (LP), has clarified it that he will not be partaking in any birthday celebrations, despite the requests from his friends, party members, and supporters. Additionally, he kindly appeals to those who intend to celebrate him with gifts to redirect their generosity towards those in need.

In a statement shared on his verified Twitter account on Monday, the former Governor of Anambra State emphasized the necessity for sacrifices to be made by everyone, including leaders and those in positions of influence, to build a better Nigeria. He expressed concerns about the prevailing state of the nation, highlighting issues such as insecurity, violence, and bloodshed.

Obi stated that his 62nd birthday, which falls on Wednesday, July 19, 2023, will not be celebrated in today’s Nigeria due to the deplorable conditions facing the country. Instead, he envisions a Nigeria that functions effectively for all citizens, a nation that Nigerians can be proud of. He believes that this true celebration will ultimately benefit all Nigerians.

The politician humbly and respectfully requests those who wish to honor him on his birthday to redirect their generosity towards those in need, particularly during these challenging times. He suggests visiting hospitals, orphanages, homes for the aged, and facilities for people with disabilities, offering them meaningful gifts. Another option is supporting schools in remote areas by providing them with essential resources.

Furthermore, Obi encourages individuals to consider visiting various Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camps across the country to make a difference. He himself plans to engage in similar activities, dedicating his time and resources to assisting the less fortunate. Additionally, he intends to raise funds for schools, hospitals, and other vital institutions.

The former governor firmly believes that the responsibility of building a better Nigeria rests upon the leaders and those in positions of influence. He emphasizes the urgent need for reflection and action, given the prevailing state of insecurity, violence, and bloodshed in the nation.

WealthyTemps (

)