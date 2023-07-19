I won’t celebrate; 327 innocent Nigerians slaughtered in my birthday month: Obi

Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party at the 2023 elections, Peter Obi, says he can’t celebrate his 62nd birthday with over 327 Nigerians killed in Plateau and Benue this month.

Mr Obi, however, humbly appealed to all those who desired to celebrate him with any kind of gift to look around them and extend such gifts to the people in need, especially in these difficult times.

On Wednesday, Mr Obi, a former governor of Anambra State, stated this in a statement in Lagos.

He said, “Today marks my 62nd birthday, but there will be no celebration because in this month so far, over 327 innocent Nigerians have been killed in Plateau, Benue, and other states in a reckless manner. There is far too much insecurity, violence, and bloodshed. This month alone, over 200 lives have been lost to sustained violent attacks in Mangu LGA in Plateau state.”

Mr Obi added, “Similarly, in Benue, over 100 lives have been lost in recent times, the latest being 27 killed in Adogo Ugbaam, Akpuuna, and Diom communities in Ukum LGA. There are also many other cases of kidnappings and killings in different parts of the country. I want to celebrate in a new Nigeria where the lives and property of citizens are secured.”

The Labour Party leader said while he remained grateful to God, he still maintained his decision of over 20 years that he would not celebrate his birthdays given Nigeria’s floundering state.

The ex-Anambra governor said some of his friends, members of the Labour Party, and OBIdient family and supporters had asked how they could join him in celebrating that day and even present some gifts.

Mr Obi urged them to visit hospitals, orphanages, and homes for the aged and people with disabilities and offer them generous gifts.

“They can also visit schools of basic studies in remote areas and support them with the basic amenities they need. Those who wish to do more can visit various IDP camps in different parts of the country,” the politician explained.

Mr Obi said he intended to do the same, adding that aside from sharing his time and resources with the less fortunate people around him, he also planned to raise money for schools and hospitals.

The former governor also mentioned that the sacrifices for a better Nigeria must start with the leaders.

“This, and not my birthday, is the true celebration that will be beneficial to all Nigerians,” he said.

(NAN)