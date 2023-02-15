I Won’t Be Surprised If Peter Obi Loses In Anambra State – Senator Ayodele Arise

With less than ten days left before Nigerian eligible voters head to the polls to elect the next president that will pilot the affairs of the country after the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari, chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Ayodele Arise has predicted that the presidential candidate of the Labour party, Mr Peter Obi may lose in Anambra State.

It would be recalled that the former Anambra state governor is among the front-runners in the forthcoming February 25th presidential election. Other front-runners include Rabiu Kwankwaso of the New Nigeria People Party, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party, and Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the All Progressive Congress.

Speaking to Tribune Newspaper in an exclusive interview, Senator Arise said not everybody in Anambra State is happy with Mr Peter Obi for leaving APGA for Labour Party.

Senator Ayodele Arise also claimed that he had a conversation with some stakeholders in Anambra State who are still displeased with Obi. He said it won’t be a surprising thing if Obi eventually lose in Anambra State.

“So some of them are not too happy and a few people that we know in Anambra who are very strong, I won’t be surprised if Obi loses in Anambra. These are realities on the ground.” Tribune Newspaper quoted Senator Ayodele Arise as saying.

