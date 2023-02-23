I Won’t Be Able To Do My Last Campaign In Rivers State Because I Lost My Voice—Peter Obi Reveals

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

During a press conference held on Thursday, the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, stated that he won’t be able to do his last campaign in Rivers State because he has lost his voice. He revealed that he lost his voice during his last campaign in Zaria state.

Peter Obi, however, apologised to the people of Rivers State, pointing out that his reason for not campaigning in the state was because he lost his voice and that he would need enough time to get well and regain his voice.

According to him, “Actually, this is supposed to be my fifth visit to Rivers State and was supposed to be my last.” I was supposed to be visiting two places in the state, but unfortunately, I won’t be able to do it because in my last campaign, I lost my voice, so I’m actually apologizing and appealing to the people of Rivers State for their understanding. For me, Rivers State is very important to me and other people.

