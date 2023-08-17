I won’t allow anyone to be publicly shamed, blackmailed, or punished for something they didn’t do- Peter Obi

In an interview with Chude Jideonwo (WithChude), Peter Obi, the presidential candidate for the Labour Party, explained why he would never let someone be blackmailed, humiliated, or punished for a crime they didn’t commit.

Peter Obi began by inquiring about the impact of the Sani Abacha cash, to which the host responded that the fact that Obi had recovered these assets demonstrated why Nigerians want him to be president.

Peter Obi responded to the presenter by saying he wouldn’t do it if he were president, as there are more important matters that need to be addressed.

Peter Obi said, “When you’re not stealing, your family isn’t stealing, and those around you aren’t stealing too, you reduce it by 70% because you’re going to approve what people will steal. “This is why I won’t allow anyone to be publicly shamed, blackmailed, or punished for something they didn’t do. I will look into it if we find hard evidence that someone has broken the rules without resorting to threats or coercion. Never again will I stand by and watch someone be threatened, degraded, or punished for something he had nothing to do with committing.

To watch the video, go here and skip to 1 minute and one second.

