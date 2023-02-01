I Wonder Why Tinubu Waited This Long To Say What We Have Been Saying On The Economy- Oby Ezekwesili

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

In light of Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s recent comments critical of the current administration’s handling of the economy, former Minister of Education Dr. Oby Ezekwesili has taken the opportunity to criticize him. Tinubu is the presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC.

As the presidential candidate for the All Progressives Congress (APC), Oby Ezekwesili admitted in her address that she had heard Bola Ahmed Tinubu, voice his dissatisfaction with the APC’s economic policies.

The former minister of education went on to express her consternation at what she saw as Bola Tinubu’s apparent reluctance to publicly express their long-held views on the economy.

Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Bola Ahmed Tinubu has been remarkably mute about any criticism of the current government in the seven years since the APC came to power. But his recent rants have prompted many to wonder what he has to gain.

