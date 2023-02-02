I wonder why Tinubu took this long to talk about the economy. — Oby Ezekwesili

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Dr. Mrs. Oby Ezekwesili, a former Minister of Education, has used her time to drag Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the APC’s presidential candidate, for recently speaking against the country’s economy under the current administration.

Oby Ezekwesili made it clear during her speech that she had listened to Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the APC presidential candidate, lament the way his party, the All Progressives Congress, APC, has run the country’s economy.

The former education minister went on to say that she wonders why Bola Tinubu took so long to say the same thing about our economy that they have been saying for so long.

Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the APC’s presidential candidate, has never spoken out against this government since the All Progressives Congress, or APC, came to power more than seven years ago. However, the kind of statements he is making these days makes one wonder why he is saying all of these things now.

