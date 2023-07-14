I Wonder Why These Convicted & Arraigned Criminals Didn’t Visit Villa Much Under Buhari -Sam Amadi

Sam Amadi, a former chairman of the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission, took to his Twitter page to speak about the people who are frequently visiting the villa, and wondered why these set of people did not visit the presidential villa very often during the previous government led by former President Muhammadu Buhari.

In the post, Amadi said he wonder why these convicted and arraigned criminals didn’t visit the villa many times under the administration of Muhammadu Buhari. He also said he has been keeping count of how many convicted and arraigned criminals who have been visiting the presidential villa.

Sam Amadi wrote, “I am keeping count of how many convicted & arraigned criminals are visiting presidential villa these days. I wonder why they didn’t visit that much under Buhari. How come more criminals now have access to the seat of power? I am keeping count and getting worried”

Since the inauguration of Bola Ahmed Tinubu as President of the federal republic of Nigeria, people from within and outside the country, have been visiting the presidential villa.

