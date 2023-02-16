“I Wonder Why People Think Tinubu Has Money, I Still Begged Shettima For Two Million Naira” Oluremi Tinubu

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

According to reports by Sahara Reporters, Mrs Oluremi Tinubu, spouse of the All Progressives Congress presidential flag bearer, Asiwaju Ahmed, has noted that she wonders, when people assume her husband has the affluence of the world.

She stated this during a recent town hall meeting. Adding, that the secret to Tinubu’s fame is not the money he has, but his generosity.

“There is nothing he can’t give. Does Bola really handle money? Not really. I remember after he finished as governor, we used to have a worker at home, if you demand for anything he will say go and meet so and so, that is his nature.”

“Humans expectation of you, God will make it a reality. When they say he’s extremely wealthy, I just wonder, because Mrs Shettima knows that I begged her to borrow me two million naira yesterday.”

