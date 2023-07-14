I Wonder Why APC Which Praised EU Reports In 2015 Is Now Calling It A Scam In 2023 – Yunusa Tanko

Dr. Yunusa Tanko, the 2019 presidential candidate of the National Conscience Party (NCP) and spokesperson of the Peter Obi/Datti Baba Ahmed Presidential Campaign Organization for the 2023 elections, has said that the rejection of the European Union Election Observation Mission (EU-EOM) report by the All Progressives Congress (APC) has exposed the double standards of the APC as a political party.

He wondered why the APC, which celebrated the EU-EOM in 2015 when it gave a pass to President Muhammadu Buhari’s victory, is now condemning it for judging the 2023 elections as a scam.

We must commend the EU for the courage to come up with that report, but at the same time, we must state that the Situation Room, the National Democratic Institute (NDI), the International Republican Institute (IRI), all the US-based non-governmental organizations (NGOs) were determined to ensure that they come up with authentic reports on the 2023 general elections, especially the presidential election.

While we believe they were parsimonious with the facts, we believe they were courageous enough to submit the report, considering that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) collected so much money from the organizations and still conducted the sham elections we witnessed.

The EU should be commended for their courage in coming up with their report which gave a true picture of what we saw during the 2023 general elections.

Source: The Sun

