I Wonder Where Lamidi Apapa’s Faction Would Have Been If Obi And Datti Didn’t Join LP – Dr. Yunusa Tanko

Dr. Yunusa Tanko, a well-known northern politician and party chieftain, has come to insist that the Lamidi Apapa-led faction must express gratitude to Peter Gregory Obi and his running mate, Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed, for the astounding success registered in the general elections despite the ongoing internal crisis roiling the Labour Party’s leadership.

A spokesman for the Labour Party’s Presidential Campaign Council Tanko insisted during an interview on Tuesday, August 15,’ Night’ program on ARISE TV that the party would not have likely achieved the electoral success it did without the support and popularity of Obi and his running mate.

“Under this specific leadership, we have had 8 Senators, 34 members at the House of Representatives, and we also have 65 members of state assemblies, all of these were obtained under Julius Abure’s leadership,” he stated. Therefore, the leaders who pulled off a triumph of this scale deserve congratulations and thanks for their hard work.

Therefore, those who feel wronged are still welcome to enter our party and express their regret for their errors, and we will then be able to handle their concerns following the party’s bylaws. Remember that if they decide to remain on the opposing side, their only sources of gratitude will be Peter Gregory Obi and Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed.

I wonder where Lamidi Apapa and his faction would have been if these specific people had not joined the Labour Party. Where would the celebration have been, I wonder as well.

NEWS SOURCE: YouTube (Forward video to 6:00).

