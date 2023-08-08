“I wonder Whenever They Say Tinubu Rigged Election, When Those In Power Did Not Want Him” -Asari Dokubo

Despite allegations of vote rigging being raised against President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in 2023, former Niger Delta insurgent commander Asari Dokubo is suspicious of these claims. In an interview, Dokubo said he was astonished by the statement since it seemed unlikely given the current power dynamic in the election.

Dokubo emphasised that the elites in the country did everything they could to ensure Tinubu’s electoral defeat. Many people were confused by his allegation that Tinubu wasn’t on the ballot, because he wasn’t a candidate in that election.

Dokubo defended his stance by bringing up the actions done against powerful people after the election results were announced. The EFCC director and the Central Bank governor have been arrested after Tinubu’s purported victory. Dokubo stated these actions demonstrated the elite ruling class’s distaste for a Tinubu victory.

Also, according to Dokubo, widespread rigging in support of Tinubu’s opponents was organised in Lagos State and Abuja. Tinubu allegedly overcame these obstacles, and his impact on Nigerian politics is still felt today.

People believe Tinubu rigged the election, and I frequently wonder how he can continue to believe that after seeing the powers that be do all in their power to stop Asiwaju from being president in 2023. Why did they let Asiwaju, who wasn’t even running for office, manipulate the election in his favour?

The next logical question was, “Will Asiwaju be arresting the EFCC chairman and governor of the Central Bank if those in authority rigged the election for him?” The force behind the manipulation in Lagos State and Abuja failed to prevent Tinubu from being declared the winner. Asiwaju’s success has altered Nigeria forever.

([Video starts at 17:30])

