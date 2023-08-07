“I wonder Whenever They Say Tinubu Rigged Election, When Those In Power Did Not Want Him” -A. Dokubo

Former Niger Delta insurgent commander Asari Dokubo has cast doubt on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s purported involvement in election rigging in the general election of 2023. Dokubo recently stated that he is startled whenever such claims are made in an interview given the power dynamics during the election.

Dokubo said that influential people and groups in the nation took all feasible measures to ensure Tinubu’s electoral defeat. Others questioned how he could have rigged the results given that, in his account, Tinubu’s name wasn’t even on the ballot.

VIDEO

Dokubo promoted his status by taking action against prominent individuals after the election results were declared. As a result of Tinubu’s supposed victory, the Central Bank governor and the chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) were reportedly detained. Dokubo asserted that these actions demonstrated how the ruling class was hostile to Tinubu’s triumph.

Dokubo further claims that the rigging, which benefited Tinubu’s opponents, was methodically arranged in Lagos State and Abuja. Despite these supposed obstacles, Tinubu prevailed and had a big impact on Nigeria’s political landscape.

“I frequently ponder how Tinubu can be accused of rigging elections while the powers that be did all in their power to deny Asiwaju the right to become president in 2023. That Asiwaju, who wasn’t even on the ballot, managed to rig the election?

Will he arrest the EFCC chairman and Central Bank governor if people in power rigged the election in favor of Asiwaju? Even though the group responsible for the rigging in Lagos State and Abuja was desperate to defeat him, Tinubu ultimately prevailed. Asiwaju’s win has changed Nigeria.

Bubutain (

)