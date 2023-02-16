This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

I Wonder When People Say Tinubu Has Money; I Still Begged Shettima For N2 Million – Oluremi Tinubu.

When people talk about Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, the former Lagos State Governor, and his wealth, Oluremi Tinubu can only shake her head in wonder. According to Mrs. Tinubu, her husband’s success and popularity is not due to the money he gives out, but rather his generosity.

Mrs. Tinubu made this known in a town hall meeting with the disabled community in Abuja on Thursday, as reported by Daily Trust. She said, “Does Asiwaju really handle money? Not really. I remember after he finished as governor, we used to have this staff at home, if you need anything he will say go and meet so-and-so, that is he who is.”

“When they say he has the money of the world, I just wonder, Mrs. Shettima knows that I begged her just to give me N2m yesterday. I always tell people that they should try the Tinubu/Shettima ticket and if it does not work, it is democracy, you have the opportunity in four years to vote them out.”

It is clear that the Tinubu family is no stranger to the concept of generosity, and it is this spirit of giving that has earned Asiwaju and his wife such a massive following. Their commitment to providing support to the disabled community is a great example of their compassion and care for those who need it the most.

Whether it is through money or through acts of kindness, the Tinubus have shown that they are dedicated to making a difference in their community. With the upcoming elections, it is clear that the Tinubu/Shettima ticket will be one to watch. As Mrs. Tinubu said, if it does not work, it is democracy and in four years there will be another chance to vote them out.

