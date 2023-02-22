I Won Primaries But You Didn’t Ask Us To Change It Because I’m Not From Your Village In Daura—Tinubu To Buhari

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The presidential candidate of the All Progressive Congress, Alhaji Asiwaju Bola Ahmad has described President Muhammadu Buhari as a hero for not interfering with the APC presidential primaries that took place in June 2022. During his mega rally in Lagos State yesterday, Tinubu stated that Buhari ensured that the primaries were transparent and satisfactory to all aspirants.

Expressing his gratitude to Buhari, Tinubu stated that the president has set the country on the path to greatness and if he succeeds him, he will make sure he continues on that path.

He added that when June 6 presidential primary was held, stakeholders waited “anxiously” and he emerged victorious.

“You didn’t ask them to reverse it, based on my religion. You didn’t ask them to alter it, based on my tribe. You didn’t ask us to change it, because I was not from your village in Daura. You celebrated [and] said to me, ‘Congratulations’,” Tinubu said.

Speaking further, the former Lagos State Governor urged the state electorates to come out and vote for their preferred candidate on Saturday even if they don’t have money.

Source: Channels TV

