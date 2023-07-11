I Wish To Propose To My Girlfriend, Yet Certain Individuals Are Intimidating Me With Violence

I am Mr Adelabu a 33 year old man an indigene of Ekiti, but lives in Lagos state. I am confused of what to do over some guys that are threatening to beat me up with my girlfriend.

This threat is coming up as a result of my girl friend inability to marry one of the said guys who has been disturbing her for friendship for a couple of months. According to my girl friend, one of the guys approached her for marriage, but she didn’t give him face. So they have resorted to beat whoever suspected to be her boyfriend.

As a result of that I have consulted my friends and relations about the issue and they advised me to contact the police, but I later discovered that the guys are dinning and winning with the police. They have arrested the guys previously and were released without bail for a similar circumstances. They later threatened to kill the man who reported them to police and succeeded to drove him out of the area.

I asked my girl friend whether she has financially committed herself with the guys and she replied no. So I decided to seek for solution through Dr FARAJI SPIRITUAL HOME, phone and WhatsApp 0701, 9357, 444. At the intervention of dr Faraji spiritual home. I was asked to supply the names of the guys and I did that the following day.

The Spiritualist promised that no one is bigger than God and they will be disgrace and scattered before my marriage. This were the words of the man in dr Faraji spiritual home.

Behold, with just few days ahead of my marriage. The guys that defies arrest and were planning to beat me and my girlfriend had an internal squabble and they fought among themselves which led to the death of one of them.

They have been disintegrated for the past two months now. Their disintegration spark off jubilation across the village called Igbogbon via Ikorodu a sub hub in Lagos. These guys were dreadful and people around were living in fear, but glory be to God they couldn’t implement their evil plan against me.

However, I am skeptical after my marriage either to stay there or leave the community because they may subsequently regroup and attack me, if they realized that I got married to my girlfriend.

So I want the public to advise me on what to do whether to stay or leave considering my little financial status. I am confused please .