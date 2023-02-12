I Wish To Express My Profound Gratitude To Tinubu For Stopping By & Spending Some Time — Rinsola Abiola

Members of the All Progressive Congress (APC) held “Meet The Mentor Dinner” yesterday night in Abuja. However, the Presidential candidate of APC, Bola Tinubu was present at the event.

Reacting after the event, member of the All Progressive Congress (APC) presidential campaign council, Rinsola Abiola released a statement via her official Twitter handle, where she appreciated Bola Ahmed Tinubu for stopping by and spending time with them.

Quoting the original statement released on Twitter by Rinsola Abiola, she said; “I want to sincerely thank everyone who came out last night for the Meet The Mentor Dinner. I also wish to express my profound gratitude to our father, leader and presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, for stopping by and spending some time”.

