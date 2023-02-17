This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

I Wish Tinubu listens to me because none of the APC governors in the north will work for him – Usman Yusuf

Special adviser on community engagement to the Atiku/Okowa presidential campaign council, professor Usman Yusuf, has said that he hoped Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the APC presidential candidate, would listen to him and that none of the 14 APC governors in the north would offer anything to him.

Professor Usman made the statement in an interview with Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily program when Chamberlain stated that Tinubu’s supporters would also claim that Tinubu was the best candidate for the presidency and that Chamberlain was knowledgeable about political diagnosis because he had previously stated that Nigeria was in critical condition.

The PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, is unquestionably the doctor who has the experience and understanding of the diagnosis of Nigeria, according to Professor Usman, who started by stating that he has been a doctor for more than 41 years and that he can say that Nigeria is in ICU.

Professor Usman, however, asserted that he had long since reached the conclusion that Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s politics have always been local, particularly in Lagos, where he has long held the position of absolute authority and to which no one has ever put a serious challenge.

In his words; “Sure, Tinubu is a builder, but he lacks industry experience, and this is apparent in his lack of familiarity with the current national fashion. He is outsourcing the campaign in the north to highlight singers and other entertainers, so he is not speaking to the people there.

I have said it long long time ago and I wish he listen, none of APC governors in the north has the goodwill of the people will work for him.”

Content created and supplied by: KINGSIFY (via 50minds

News )

#Tinubu #listens #APC #governors #north #work #Usman #YusufI Wish Tinubu listens to me because none of the APC governors in the north will work for him – Usman Yusuf Publish on 2023-02-17 02:09:12