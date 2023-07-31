I Wish There Were Other Ways, I Would Have Taken That Route As I Came To Help Not To Hurt – Tinubu

According to Channel Television, President Bola Tinubu has Reveal his reaction over the current situation which the country is facing now, Recall that recently Tinubu remove subsidy from the Petroleum which caused more trouble and difficulties for the masses to purchase, The President asserted that he totally understood the suffering of the Nigerians are experiencing in his own government. But Tinubu is telling the Nigerians to look beyond that and have faith in his government’s ability to reverse the trend. He urged the people to endure for a while that his administration is here to help the Nigerians not to hurt anyone.

According to his word: “Fellow Nigerians, this period may be hard on us and there is no doubt about it that it is tough on us. But I urge you all to look beyond the present temporary pains and aim at the larger picture. All of our good and helpful plans are in the works. More importantly, I know that they will work,” he said in a nationwide broadcast on Monday evening.

“I understand the hardship you face. I wish there were other ways. But there is not. If there were, I would have taken that route as I came here to help not hurt the people and nation that I love.”

“Sadly, there was an unavoidable lag between subsidy removal and these plans coming fully online. However, we are swiftly closing the time gap. I plead with you to please have faith in our ability to deliver and in our concern for your well-being.”

Source: Channel Television

Dear esteem readers what is your opinion concerning this news drop your comment below

Lizzybella105 (

)