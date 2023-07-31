“I Wish There Are Other Ways To Help Nigerians In Hardship But There Is Not” – President Tinubu Says

President of Nigeria, Bola Ahmed Tinubu has come out to assure Nigerians that he came into power to help and not hurt the nation. According to President Tinubu who spoke in an address to the nation this evening, he noted that the economy is going through a rough patch, the cost of living rising and he is doing everything he can to put a stop to this hardship.

“Our economy in Nigeria is going through a tough patch and Nigerians are being hurt by it. The cost of fuel has gone up. Food and other prices have followed it as well. Households and businesses are struggling.

“Things seem anxious and uncertain. I understand the hardship you face. I wish there were other ways to help Nigerians in hardship but there is not. If there were, I would have taken that route as I came here to help not hurt the people and nation that I love.”

